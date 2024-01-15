Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Dry day declared in these states; Full list

Ayodhya: Some states in the country have declared a dry day on January 22. The decision to ban liquor sales was announced in view of pran pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

A ‘dry day’ is a day when the sale of alcoholic drinks is not allowed. This restriction is often put in place for specific occasions, holidays or cultural events. Apart from liquor shops, pubs and restaurants can’t serve alcoholic beverages.

As per officials at Ayodhya Shri Ram Mandir, the ceremony will be held for seven days starting from January 16. The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be held on January 22. The event will witness the installation of the Ram Lalla idol in the Ram Temple’s sanctum-sanctorum, known as ‘Pran Pratishtha.’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

The state units of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), where the party is not in power, are demanding a ban on the sale of liquor on the consecration day.

Here’s a list of states observing a ‘dry day’ on January 22:

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Excise Department (UPED) has declared January 22 as a ‘dry day’ across the state and has instructed all liquor shops in the state not to sell alcoholic beverages on the consecration day.

‘You are aware that on January 22, 2024, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in the Ram Mandir at Shri Ram’s birthplace in Ayodhya. In view of the above, under a government order dated 11-01-2024, it has been decided that all the liquor shops in the state will remain closed on January 22, 2024. The licensee will not be entitled to any compensation or claim for the closure. Please ensure compliance accordingly,’ a notice by the UP Excise Commissioner read.

Rajasthan: The Bhajan Lal Sharma government in Rajasthan declared January 22 as a ‘dry day’ in across the state in view of the consecration ceremony at Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

January 22, 2024 to be a 'dry day' in Rajasthan on the occasion of Ram Temple pranpratishtha. pic.twitter.com/6bkqna4rK0 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 14, 2024

Assam: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced January 22 as a ‘dry day’ in the state.

Uttarakhand: The Pushkar Singh Dhami government in Uttarakhand has instructed district magistrates to designate January 22 as a dry day in the state. The state government has also directed the officials that ‘prasad’ should be distributed in major temples and Gurudwaras on January 22.

Chhattisgarh: The Vishnu Deo Sai government in Chhattisgarh has opted to observe a ‘dry day’ on January 22. The Chhattisgarh Excise Department has issued directives to ensure the strict implementation of this government decision. All country liquor and foreign liquor retail shops, restaurant bars, hotel bars, and clubs within the state will remain closed on January 22nd.