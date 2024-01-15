Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: This state declares dry day

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh state government has declared January 22 a ‘dry day’. The decision was announced by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohanlal Yadav. Thus, Madhya Pradesh has become the sixth state to ban liquor sales on the day of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

‘We have decided that January 22 will be a dry day in the entire state. Shops selling any kind of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance would remain closed on that day,” Mohanlal Yadav told ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma declared consecration day as a ‘dry day’ across the state.

A total of six states have declared dry day on the occassion of Ram Mandir inauguration. Previously, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have also announced ban on liquor sale on the day.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

A ‘dry day’ is a day when the sale of alcoholic drinks is not allowed. This restriction is often put in place for specific occasions, holidays or cultural events. Apart from liquor shops, pubs and restaurants can’t serve alcoholic beverages.

‘Today, a meeting of state BJP was held where the MPs, MLAs, district presidents, in-charges, co-incharges, office bearers, BJP Yuva Morcha’s district presidents and state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita were present. From January 18 to January 21, we will observe Swachh Tirtha Utsav in various religious sites across the state. On January 22, we all will see the historic moment of the Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’, we will go to different religious sites across the state for this,’ said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

More states are likely to announce dry day on January 22. On Friday, the BJP urged the Jharkhand government to declare a ‘dry day’ on January 22 for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

As per officials at Ayodhya Shri Ram Mandir, the ceremony will be held for seven days starting from January 16. The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be held on January 22. The event will witness the installation of the Ram Lalla idol in the Ram Temple’s sanctum-sanctorum, known as ‘Pran Pratishtha.’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.