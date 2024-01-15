Citroen announces discounts up to Rs 1.75 lakh for C3 Aircross

Mumbai: The French car manufacturer Citroen announced massive discounts for its C3 Aircross SUV. Customers will get discounts up to Rs 1.75 lakh on the vehicle. The offer can be benefited from any authorized showroom in India.

The Citreon C3 Aircross was released in the Indian market at the starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It was offered in 3 variants, and all of them have been listed under good benefits.

The top trim Max, it is available with benefits of up to Rs 1.75 lakh, comprising a cash savings of up to Rs 1,50,000. The exchange offer is also available on the variant, providing rewards worth Rs 25,00.The second top variant is available with benefits of up to Rs 1.50 lakh, providing cash savings benefits up to Rs 1.10 lakh and exchange benefits worth Rs 40,000.

C3 Aircross is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor, generating a max power of 108.62bhp at 5500rpm and a torque of 190Nm at 1750rpm. The unit is mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The vehicle can provide fuel mileage of 18.5 km/l, verified by ARAI.

The SUV comes with multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and auto start-stop technology., parking camera, TPMS (Tyre pressure monitoring system), among others. The other notable features include a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, multi-functional steering wheel, roof-mounted air vents, a 10.23-inch touchscreen infotainment system, supported by wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automated climate control with tropicalized air conditioning.