Country’s Active COVID-19 Cases Decline to 2,990

India reported 272 new cases of COVID-19, with the total number of active cases dropping to 2,990, according to the health ministry’s Monday update. The data, as of 8 am, revealed no new deaths within the past 24 hours. Daily cases had reduced to double-digits until December 5, 2023, but began rising again due to the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions. On December 31, 2023, 841 new cases were reported, accounting for 0.2 percent of the peak cases observed in May 2021. About 92 percent of the active cases are currently recovering at home, and official sources state that the JN.1 variant is not causing a significant increase in new cases or a surge in hospitalization and mortality.

India has experienced three waves of COVID-19, with the Delta wave in April-June 2021 being the most severe, reporting 4,14,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths on May 7, 2021. Since the pandemic’s onset in early 2020, over 4.5 crore people in India have been infected, resulting in over 5.3 lakh deaths. The recovery rate is at 98.81 percent, with over 4.4 crore individuals having recuperated. The country has administered 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines, as per the ministry’s website.