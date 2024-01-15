Etihad Airways launches New Year Sale: Details

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has announced New Year’s Sale. The air carrier is offering limited time deals on select routes for travellers.

Passengers can get special offers across the Etihad network, for travel between January 23 and June 15, 2024. Tickets at discounted rate can be booked till January 18 2024.

Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: This state declares dry day

One can book tickets to Lisbon and Copenhagen starting at Dh2,595 in economy class and Dh12,995 in business class. Business class tickets to will cost Dh12,995. Flight tickets start at as low as Dh895 to Kozhikode in economy, Dh2,495 to Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, and Dh4995 to Osaka, with business class fares starting at Dh8,995.

Tickets to Boston start at Dh3,895 in economy and Dh19,995 in business. Etihad services to the famous US city are set to start on March 31, 2024.

Etihad guests in premium cabins travelling from Abu Dhabi can enjoy the impressive new lounges at Terminal A. The Etihad lounges are accessible to guests flying in Etihad’s The Residence, First and Business Class and Etihad Guest members with eligible tier status. Guests flying in Economy who wish to enjoy the exclusive lounge space can purchase access, subject to availability.