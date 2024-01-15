Fire breaks out in school

On Monday morning, a fire incident occurred at a municipal school situated in the Parel area of Mumbai. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the school was closed in observance of the Makar Sankranti holiday. The blaze ignited in the five-storey Saibaba School, located opposite the Mint Colony Monorail Station, around 9:15 am. Swift response from four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles led to the containment and extinguishing of the fire within 20 minutes, preventing any casualties.

The fire primarily broke out in a ground floor store room where mattresses were stored, with the flames mostly confined to electric wiring and other fittings. Although the exact cause of the fire remained unknown initially, some area residents claimed to have heard multiple explosions, speculating the involvement of gas cylinders in the school building. A thick black smoke cloud rising from the fire was visible in the vicinity. Authorities initiated cooling operations at the site to ensure complete extinguishment and prevent any potential reignition of the fire, emphasizing the importance of swift and efficient response in averting a more severe incident.