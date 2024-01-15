Gold Valued at Rs 50.93 Lakh Seized at Mangaluru Airport

Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport intercepted and seized gold worth Rs 50.93 lakh from two passengers arriving on Air India Express flights from Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The seizure, carried out on January 12, involved the discovery of gold concealed in various forms. The passengers had hidden gold in three oval-shaped objects containing gold paste concealed in their rectum, and gold paste was also found concealed inside chocolate boxes within their checked-in baggage.

The confiscated gold, with a purity of 24 carats and weighing 815 grams, is estimated to be valued at Rs 50,93,750, according to a Customs release. This successful interception highlights the ongoing efforts of customs officials to curb smuggling activities at airports, with individuals resorting to creative methods to evade detection. The concealed gold, valued at a significant amount, underscores the significance of stringent customs checks to prevent the illegal trafficking of precious metals through air travel.