Harrison Ford chokes up when being given his Career Achievement Award for stellar filmography

At the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, an emotional Harrison Ford received the Career Achievement Award, and the veteran actor couldn’t hide his gratitude. The Star Wars icon was visibly moved as he was honored for his outstanding filmography, delivering one of his most memorable speeches.

Host Chelsea Handler began the tribute by expressing her admiration for Ford, referring to him as her “celebrity crush.” The momentous occasion continued with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold taking the stage to present the award. Mangold hailed Ford as a “variable hypergiant,” comparing him to the largest stars in the universe and acknowledging the actor’s ability to attract other stars. Mangold highlighted Ford’s incredible contributions to cinema, from American Graffiti and Apocalypse Now to Witness, The Fugitive, Blade Runner, and beyond. He emphasized the timeless, authentic, and multifaceted nature of Ford’s body of work, praising his performances as both masculine and vulnerable, moving, and often humorous.

As Ford stepped onto the stage to accept the award, he began his speech with joy, expressing his happiness at witnessing the evolution of the film industry and the opportunities opening up for talented individuals. He acknowledged the positive changes in the industry, remarking on the increasing diversity and opportunities for new voices that have emerged, a shift from the landscape in the early days of his career.

Ford’s emotional and heartfelt speech at the Critics Choice Awards captured not only his gratitude for the award but also his optimism about the positive transformations occurring in the film industry, signaling a bright future for talented individuals in the field.