Health authorities in China warn of a potential resurgence of Covid this month driven by the JN.1 subvariant

Health authorities in China have issued a warning about a potential resurgence of Covid this month, driven by the JN.1 subvariant. The National Health Commission (NHC) highlighted the increasing presence of JN.1 and noted that multiple respiratory diseases are likely to spread during this winter and the next spring.

Wang Dayan, head of the Chinese National Influenza Center, stated that influenza viruses are expected to remain the dominant pathogen. He attributed the rise of JN.1 to several factors, including imported cases, lower influenza rates, and declining population immunity.

The top health official advised that high-risk groups, such as pregnant women, children, and the elderly, should prioritize annual influenza vaccination and maintain health habits. Wang emphasized the importance of understanding that contracting one type of respiratory illness does not guarantee immunity against others in the short term.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a variant of interest and stated that current evidence shows the risk to public health is low from this strain of Covid.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s interim director of epidemic and pandemic preparedness, highlighted the pressure on healthcare systems this winter due to low vaccination rates against the latest versions of Covid and influenza. She emphasized the need for preventive measures, citing “incredibly low” vaccination rates against flu and Covid in many countries this season.