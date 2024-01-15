Highly influenced by China, the South Pacific nation of Nauru severs diplomatic ties with Taiwan

In a significant move influenced by China, the South Pacific nation of Nauru announced on Monday (Jan 15) that it was severing diplomatic ties with Taiwan. The decision comes shortly after the conclusion of presidential elections in Taiwan, suggesting a diplomatic victory for Beijing.

In an official statement, the Nauru government declared its decision to sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan, stating that it would no longer develop any official relations or exchanges with Taiwan. Instead, Nauru expressed its intent to seek a full resumption of diplomatic relations with China.

“The Government of the Republic of Nauru today announces that, in the best interests of the Republic and people of Nauru, we will be moving to the One-China Principle that is in line with UN Resolution 2758 which recognizes the PRC as the sole legal Government representing the whole of China and seeking resumption of full diplomatic relations with the PRC,” read the statement.

Nauru clarified that the change in diplomatic allegiance did not intend to affect its existing “warm relationships” with other countries, emphasizing that Nauru remains a sovereign and independent nation desiring to maintain friendly relations with other countries.

In response to Nauru’s decision, Taiwan released a statement indicating that it was ending diplomatic relations with Nauru to safeguard its national dignity. Nauru’s shift makes it the first country after the Taiwanese elections to terminate diplomatic ties with Taipei. Taiwan is now left with only 12 diplomatic allies, including countries such as Guatemala, Paraguay, Eswatini, Palau, and the Marshall Islands.