Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan buys plot to build a home in Ayodhya close to Ram Mandir

As the anticipation for the construction of the Ayodhya temple grows, Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan is reported to have acquired a plot to build a home in the city. This development comes ahead of the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony scheduled for January 22. The actor is said to have purchased a plot in The Sarayu, a 7-star mixed-use enclave developed by Mumbai-based developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). People familiar with the transaction between the real estate developer and the veteran actor shared this information with Hindustan Times.

Amitabh Bachchan reportedly has plans to construct a home spanning around 10,000 square feet, currently valued at Rs 14.5 crore. The Sarayu is slated for inauguration on January 22, the same day as the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Prathista’ ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on this auspicious occasion.

Commenting on this development, Amitabh Bachchan stated, “I am looking forward to embarking on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart. The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries. This is the start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital.”