Indian Army Day: Everything you need to know

New Delhi: India celebrates Army Day on January 15. Army Day is celebrated to remember troops and all they have sacrificed for the country. Also, Army Day commemorates the year 1949, when Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India. He succeeded General FRR Bucher, the last British-serving chief of the Indian Army.

The Indian Army was established on 1 April 1895 by the British. Initially, the Indian Army was known as the Royal Indian Army. On 15 January 1949, the first Commander-in-Chief of India General K.M. Cariappa took over the rule of British Army Official General Sir Francis Roy Bucher.

Cariappa remains one of only two Indian Army officers to hold the Five-star rank of Field Marshal. The other officer is Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Cariappa led Indian forces on the Western Front during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947.

From 1949 till 2022, the Army Day parade was organised at the Cariappa Parade Ground in the Delhi Cantonment. But, this year, the parade will be held at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. This is for second year in a row that the Army Day parade has been relocated outside of Delhi. The parade was held at the Parade Ground of the MED & Centre in Bengaluru the previous year.

‘On the occasion of Army Day 2024, I convey my felicitations and warm wishes to all ranks of the Indian Army, civilian employees, Veterans and their families. We solemnly remember and pay homage to our comrades who have laid down their lives in service of the nation. Their supreme sacrifice shall always inspire us,’ said General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff.

This year’s Army Day parade will be special because of the use of Artificial Intelligence to select the ‘Best Marching Contingent’. Artificial Intelligence is being used for the first time to identify the best marching contingent.

The Army Day Parade will commence with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Smritika War Memorial by Army Chief General Manoj Pande to pay homage to all the personnel, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. He will then review the Army Day Parade at the parade ground of 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre in Lucknow. He will also present gallantry awards.

This year’s parade will have six marching contingents, a military band comprising five regimental brass bands and three pipe bands. The marching contingents are 50 (I) PARA Brigade, Sikh Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Jat Regimental Centre, Garhwal Rifle Regimental Centre, Bengal Engineer Group Centre and Army Air Defence Centre.

The five regimental brass/military bands are Punjab Regimental Centre, Grenadier Regimental Centre, Bihar Regimental Centre, Sikh Light Regimental Centre, Kumaon Regimental Centre and Sikh Regimental Centre.

The five regimental pipe bands are Sikh Regimental Centre, Sikh Light Regimental Centre, Jat Regimental Centre, Kumaon Regimental Centre and 1 Signal Training Centre.