Infinix Smart 8 launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Infinix Smart 8 has been launched in India. The phone was initially unveiled in Nigeria in November 2023. The phone is available in the country in a single storage option and four colours.

The 4GB + 64GB storage configuration of Infinix Smart 8 is priced in India at Rs. 7,499. It will be available for purchase at a special launch price of Rs. 6,749 starting January 15 through Flipkart. The handset comes in four colours – Galaxy White, Rainbow Blue, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black.

The Infinix Smart 8 features a 6.6-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) IPS display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, a peak brightness of 500 nits and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The handset is powered by a 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 chipset paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded to up to 8GB, while the storage can be extended via a microSD card to up to 2TB. It runs with Android 13 Go Edition-based XOS 13.

Also Read; Citroen announces discounts up to Rs 1.75 lakh for C3 Aircross

The Infinix Smart 8 comes with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside an unspecified AI-backed lens and a quad-LED Ring flash. The front camera includes an 8-megapixel sensor that is accompanied by an LED flash unit. The handset also gets the Magic Ring feature, which is similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island that shows users notifications, alerts, battery status, etc. The Magic Ring appears around the cutout for the front camera.

Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Smart 8. The handset offers dual 4G, nano SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C connectivity.