JK Admin Enforces Restrictions to Control Pollution

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have implemented prohibitory orders, invoking Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), around Bhaderwah’s water bodies to address the escalating pollution issue, according to officials on Sunday. Bhaderwah, often referred to as ‘mini-Kashmir,’ is grappling with rising pollution due to the absence of an efficient sewerage system, impacting the once crystal-clear water bodies like the Neel Ganga river. In response to the severity of the problem, the Doda deputy commissioner has issued orders to enforce Section 144, prohibiting the assembly of four or more people in the area.

Expressing the urgency of preserving Bhaderwah’s water bodies, Bhaderwah’s Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dilmir Choudhary, emphasized that despite efforts to convince and educate the public about not polluting the water bodies, there has been no visible change in their attitude. Streams such as Puneja Nallah, Halian, Haloon, Hanga, and the sacred Neel Ganga River are reportedly facing unabated dumping of town waste, including non-biodegradable materials and human excrement, causing serious concerns among locals, religious bodies, and environmentalists. Social worker and environmentalist Tariq Pervaiz Shaphri warned about the severe effects of water pollution on aquatic life and ecosystems, while citizens and activists are urging immediate corrective measures and strict actions against offenders.

Concerns have also been raised about the impact on religious structures like the Gupta Ganga temple and Markazi Jamia Masjid, located along the banks of the Neel Ganga River. The overpowering stench of contaminated water bodies has overshadowed these historic sites. Social activist Rashid Choudhary highlighted the repeated outbreaks of mysterious illnesses and waterborne diseases in the Bhaderwah valley, considering it a wake-up call on increasing pollution levels in the Neeru river and other water bodies in the region. Vishwa Hindu Parishad state secretary Satish Kotwal expressed frustration over the perceived indifference of authorities to the issue, emphasizing the need for concrete measures to preserve the sanctity of the sacred Neel Ganga river.