King Frederik X assumes the throne from his mother, Queen Margrethe II

It marked a historic day for Denmark on Sunday (January 14) as King Frederik X assumed the throne from his mother, Queen Margrethe II, who officially signed her abdication papers. Following his ascension, the newly crowned King Frederick made his inaugural appearance on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.

To greet the sea of fans, King Fredrick appeared alongside his wife, the newly crowned Queen Mary of Denmark. The newly crowned king shared a tender kiss with his wife.

The royal, aged 55, looked visibly moved and was observed wiping away tears as he acknowledged the cheering fans. Crown Prince Christian, now the 18-year-old heir to Denmark’s throne, Princess Isabella, aged 16, and the twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, aged 13, were also seen waving from the balcony of the castle. In his speech, the new King expressed, ”I need all the support I can get. From my beloved wife, from my family, from you and from that which is greater than us. I face the future knowing that I am not alone,” as reported by Daily Mail.

After a 52-year reign, Queen Margrethe handed over the throne to her son, signing a declaration during a cabinet meeting at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.

Following King Frederik X’s accession to the throne, congratulatory messages poured in from around the world. King Charles and Queen Camilla extended their best wishes to the newly crowned King and Queen of Denmark. In his letter to Frederik and Mary, Charles wrote: “My wife joins me in writing to convey our very best wishes on the day of your accession to the throne of the Kingdom of Denmark.”