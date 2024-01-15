Lulu ‘Mall Millionaire’ raffle draw: Expat wins Dh1 million

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi-based Jordanian expat Mohammad Sameer won a Dh1-million grand prize in the ‘Mall Millionaire’ promotional campaign conducted by Lulu Group. The third edition of the promotion launched by Line Investments and Property ran from December 8 till January 6. Line Investments and Property is a shopping mall development and management arm of Lulu Group International.

‘I have been in the UAE since 2017. It is for the first time that I have won a prize in any promotion or draw. Yes, LuLu has always been my preferred place to shop. I didn’t expect to win. I am happy. I plan to buy a house and invest some money,’ said Sameer.

Also Read: Foreign Portfolio Investors invest Rs. 3900 crore in Indian equities from January 1-12

During the campaign, shoppers who spend a minimum of Dh200 at any of the 13 participating LuLu malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra got a coupon number to enter the draw. 5 winners won new Forthing T5 Evo electric cars. Throughout the campaign, shoppers also won Lulu trolley vouchers, Dh20,000 Laka gift cards, and other prizes.

Participating malls in the campaign included Al Wahda Mall, Mushrif Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Al Raha Mall, Mazyad Mall, Forsan Central Mall, Al Falah Central Mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre and Gold Centre, Hameem Mall, and Mafraq Mall in Abu Dhabi as well as Al Foah Mall and Barari Outlet Mall in Al Ain and Al Dhafra Mall in Al Dhafra.