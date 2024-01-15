Malaysia Open Badminton: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy- Chirag Shetty lose in final

Kuala Lumpur: In badminton, India’s top shuttler duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down in the men’s doubles final of Malaysia Open Super 1000. World No. 1 Chinese Liang Wei keng and Wang Chang defeated the world No. 2 Indian pair by ‘21-9, 18-21, 17-21’ in final. Satwik and Chirag have now lost 4 out of their 5 meetings to the Chinese pair.

The Indian duo has became the first Indians in any discipline to make it to the final of the Malaysia Open in the Open Era since 1983. Satwik and Chirag has been the most successful Indian players in the circuit last year, having won the Asian Games gold, titles in Asian Championship, Indonesian Super 1000, Korea Super 500 and Swiss Open Super 300. They also reached the finals of China Masters Super 750 in November last year.

Also Read: Pongal Festivities Enthusiastically Embraced in Tamil Nadu; Udhayanidhi Wishes

Satwik and Chirag will next be in action in the India Open Super 750 tournament, starting January 16 in New Delhi.