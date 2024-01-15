Margot Robbie takes a stylish moment to honour model Claudia Schiffer at AFI awards luncheon

During the AFI awards luncheon at the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Thursday, Margot Robbie made a stylish statement by paying homage to model Claudia Schiffer. The Barbie actor donned a stunning vintage Chanel ensemble, consisting of a coral and black crop top paired with a black Chanel skirt, originally worn by Schiffer during Chanel’s spring 1995 ready-to-wear show. The collared top featured a flower-shaped blue, red, and coral jewelry piece on the bust, while the skirt boasted a gold chain with Chanel’s iconic logo.

Robbie, 33, attended the luncheon alongside the film’s co-writer and director, Greta Gerwig, who sported a black and white checkered suit jacket with tie and trousers, and her co-star America Ferrera, dressed in a chic black leather dress.

Throughout the press run for Barbie, Robbie has drawn inspiration from vintage outfits worn by the iconic doll. Intriguingly, the titular doll in the 2023 blockbuster film also wears plenty of vintage Chanel, some originally modeled by Claudia Schiffer during the same spring 1995 show.

Barbie’s pink Chanel skirt suit and lavender tweed skirt suit in the film were also showcased by Schiffer in the same 1995 show. Robbie even wore a diamond and gemstone statement necklace with pearl pear drops and interlocking Cs, borrowed from Schiffer’s original runway look.

Chanel went the extra mile, creating a hot pink version of the heart-shaped bag featured in the spring 1995 show for Robbie. In a 2023 promotional video for the film, Robbie expressed her excitement, stating, “One of the archival suits that I wore had the little label saying ‘Claudia’ on it, and I was like, ‘Wow!'”

Barbie costume designer Jacqueline Durran previously revealed to People, “When I went to Paris and went to the Chanel archive, I also discovered that Karl Lagerfeld had designed a Barbie collection in the ‘90s with Claudia Schiffer and all the supermodels modeling Barbie. It became the perfect Easter egg to put one of Karl’s costumes into the movie, which we did.”