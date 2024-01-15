Market valuation of 5 of top-10 firms gain Rs 1.99 lakh crore

Mumbai: The combined market valuation of 5 of the top-10 companies surged by Rs 1,99,111.06 crore in last week. Last week, the BSE Sensex climbed 542.3 points or 0.75 per cent. Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged over 1 per cent to hit their fresh all-time highs on Friday.

Top gainers from the top-10 pack were Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys and Bharti Airtel. Top losers include HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Reliance Industries added Rs 90,220.4 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 18,53,865.17 crore. The valuation of TCS climbed Rs 52,672.04 crore to Rs 14,20,333.97 crore. The market valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 32,913.04 crore to Rs 6,69,135.15 crore. Bharti Airtel’s valuation surged Rs 16,452.93 crore to Rs 6,05,299.02 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank advanced Rs 6,852.65 crore to Rs 7,04,210.07 crore.

However, the mcap of HDFC Bank eroded by Rs 32,609.73 crore to Rs 12,44,825.83 crore. The valuation of Hindustan Unilever tumbled Rs 17,633.68 crore to Rs 5,98,029.72 crore. The mcap of LIC fell by Rs 9,519.13 crore to Rs 5,24,563.68 crore and that of ITC declined by Rs 9,107.19 crore to Rs 5,82,111.90 crore.State Bank of India’s valuation dipped Rs 7,228.94 crore to Rs 5,65,597.28 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most-valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India and LIC.