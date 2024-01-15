Much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming Indian aerial action film Fighter revealed by the makers

The highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming Indian aerial action film, Fighter, was unveiled by the creators on Monday. Starring Bollywood heavyweights Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, the trailer showcased breathtaking aerial action sequences that lived up to expectations.

The film revolves around the story of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika), and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil), leading an elite Indian Air Force (IAF) unit named Air Dragons. Set against the backdrop of escalating militant activities in the Srinagar Valley, the Air Dragons become the first responders to any hostile threats, striving to maintain control in the region.

Fighter takes audiences inside the high-stakes world of the Air Dragons, a specially commissioned unit formed to tackle the surge in militant activities. The film unfolds the riveting saga of these top-notch combat aviators who are ready to sacrifice everything for their nation while navigating the intense internal and external battles they face. The film boasts authentic visuals, having been primarily shot at Indian air bases with real Sukhois and other Indian fighter planes, delivering an immersive experience for viewers. The gripping trailer provides a sneak peek into the adrenaline-pumping aerial sequences that promise to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Fighter marks the first collaboration between Deepika and Hrithik. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it is Deepika’s third film with Anand after Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008 and the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan, where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand, having previously worked together on Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019), bring their proven chemistry to this high-octane project.