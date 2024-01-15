Neha Dhupia unveils the highly-anticipated 6th season of her widely popular podcast ‘No Filter Neha’

Renowned actress and entrepreneur Neha Dhupia is gearing up to enthrall audiences once more with the eagerly awaited sixth season of her immensely popular podcast, “No Filter Neha,” now presented in a video format. Neha, who not only serves as the face of the show but also its producer, has played a pivotal role in steering it toward immense success.

“No Filter Neha” has been a trailblazer in the podcasting landscape, predating the widespread popularity of podcasts in India. Neha Dhupia’s distinctive approach to engaging in unfiltered conversations with celebrities has resonated with audiences, establishing the show as a digital entertainment mainstay. The forthcoming season is particularly exciting as it adopts a video-first approach, premiering on JioTV, thus ensuring a significantly broader audience for each episode. This season’s lineup of guests includes notable names, with confirmed appearances by Ananya Pandey and Tiger Shroff, among others.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Neha Dhupia remarked, “I’m excited to present the sixth season of No Filter Neha in a novel video format with JioTV. Witnessing the podcast’s evolution into a space for genuine and spontaneous discussions has been remarkable. This season, featuring 8 episodes with prominent figures in Indian cinema, is set to be even more thrilling. Brace yourself for candid and unfiltered conversations offering a glimpse into the glamorous realm of the film industry.” The shift to a video-first format marks a new chapter in the show’s journey, promising an immersive and engaging experience for its audience.