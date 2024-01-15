PM Modi Distributes Initial Benefits to 100,000 Individuals in Tribal Welfare Program

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized on the inclusive development of the country, ensuring that the benefits of various welfare schemes reach every individual, even those in the remotest areas. During a video conferencing event, he released the first instalment of Rs 540 crore to one lakh beneficiaries of a rural housing scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN). Modi stated that the past 10 years of his government have been dedicated to uplifting the poor, with a significant increase in the budget for welfare schemes for Scheduled Tribes, a 2.5 times growth in scholarships for tribal students, and the construction of over 500 Eklavya model schools.

Modi highlighted his government’s commitment to ensuring that even the most backward among the tribal population benefit from every scheme. He credited President Droupadi Murmu, India’s first tribal woman head of state, for her guidance in formulating the PM-JANMAN scheme. The prime minister expressed happiness that Diwali is being celebrated at the homes of the one lakh families who received the first instalment for constructing their own houses, emphasizing that over four crore pucca houses have been built for the poor under his government’s initiatives. During the event, Modi interacted with beneficiaries who shared positive changes in their lives, emphasizing the government’s endeavor to include everyone in its welfare schemes. The first instalment was released for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin, a part of PM-JANMAN launched for the socio-economic welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) on November 15. PM-JANMAN focuses on 11 critical interventions to improve the socio-economic conditions of PVTGs.