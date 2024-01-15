PM Modi Wishes Nation on Makar Sankranti Harvest Festival

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm greetings to the people on the celebration of Makar Sankranti and various harvest festivals observed across different regions of the country under distinct names. Utilizing his social media platform, Modi highlighted the auspicious nature of Makar Sankranti, connecting it with practices of meditation and charity. In his message, the Prime Minister conveyed heartfelt wishes for the well-being and prosperity of all individuals during this festive period.

Additionally, Modi extended his wishes for the festivals of Pongal and Magh Bihu, recognizing the diversity of celebrations across India during this season. The Prime Minister’s greetings emphasize the cultural richness and the significance of these harvest festivals, which are celebrated with unique traditions and customs in various states. Modi’s inclusive message reflects the spirit of unity and shared celebrations that mark these auspicious occasions, fostering a sense of joy and community across the nation.