Pongal Epitomizes the Essence of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’: PM Modi

In a Pongal celebration at Union Minister L. Murugan’s residence in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the festival’s embodiment of the national spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’ He highlighted the emotional connection observed in events like Kashi-Tamil and Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam, showcasing unity across diverse cultural traditions. Modi conveyed his warm wishes for joy, prosperity, and contentment to the people of Tamil Nadu, where festive fervor resonates in every household during Pongal. Drawing parallels with the art form ‘Kolam,’ symbolizing auspiciousness, Modi underscored the strength derived from emotional connections across the country, stating that when every corner of India emotionally connects, the nation’s unity takes on a renewed form.

The prime minister emphasized the unity displayed in traditions like Kashi-Tamil Sangamam and Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam, expressing optimism that this sense of togetherness is a powerful force for building a developed India by 2047. Modi invoked the concept of ‘Panch Pran’ from a previous speech, emphasizing its role in energizing and strengthening national unity. Quoting the saint poet Thiruvalluvar, he highlighted the contributions of educated citizens, honest businessmen, and prosperous crops in the nation-building process. Modi also acknowledged the central role of ‘Annadata Kisans’ (farmers) during Pongal, where fresh crops are offered to God, emphasizing the intrinsic connection between rural life, agriculture, and Indian festivals. He concluded by urging a re-dedication to the resolution of fortifying the nation’s unity on the auspicious occasion of Pongal.

The ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative, a central government effort, seeks to promote unity by enhancing interactions among people from different states and union territories, fostering mutual understanding. Pongal, the harvest festival, is slated for celebration on January 15.