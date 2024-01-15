Pongal Festivities Enthusiastically Embraced in Tamil Nadu; Udhayanidhi Wishes

The joyous occasion of the Pongal harvest festival marked vibrant celebrations across Tamil Nadu, as the renowned Avaniapuram jallikattu, a bull-taming spectacle, kicked off in Madurai. Participants enthusiastically sought to control charging bulls during this traditional festival. In line with the festivities, people across the state embraced the auspicious Tamil month ‘Thai’ by preparing the traditional sweet dish ‘Pongal,’ symbolizing prosperity. Festive fervor adorned decorated homes, and citizens, adorned in new attire, rejoiced with joy and enthusiasm.

Dignitaries including Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, and DMK MP Kanimozhi extended their warm Pongal greetings. DMK Youth Wing chief and State Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin conveyed his wishes for a happy “Tamil New Year” while expressing a desire for the flourishing of Dravidian equality and the demise of regressive Aryan practices. He also encouraged supporters to participate in the Salem Youth Wing Conference on January 21, emphasizing its potential to bring about a transformative change at the national level, focusing on state rights, particularly pertinent with parliamentary elections on the horizon.

It’s noteworthy that the Tamil calendar’s transition, aligning the Tamil New Year with ‘Thai’ in January, was initiated during the DMK government’s 2006-11 tenure but subsequently reverted to April by the AIADMK government. The festive atmosphere and political messages underscored the convergence of cultural celebrations with contemporary socio-political themes during this significant Tamil festival.