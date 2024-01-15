Possible Visit by PM Modi to Triprayar Sree Rama Temple on Wednesday

Preparations are underway for a potential visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Sree Rama temple in Triprayar on January 17. Thrissur Collector V R Krishna Teja, City Police Commissioner Ankit Ashokan, and members of the special protection group conducted a visit to the temple on Sunday in anticipation of the Prime Minister’s visit. Simultaneously, the Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayur has received bookings for 76 marriages scheduled for January 17, coinciding with Modi’s attendance at the wedding of Suresh Gopi’s daughter, Bhagya.

During a meeting between SPG officers and Guruvayur Devaswom officials, it was emphasized that restrictions would be enforced in and around the temple from 7 am to 9 am when the Prime Minister is expected to be present. Guruvayur Devaswom chairman V K Vijayan clarified that entry to the temple would be restricted during this period, and marriages would not be allowed. All scheduled marriages for the day have been planned either before 6.30 am or after 9.30 am to accommodate the security measures. Modi’s visit to the Triprayar Sree Rama temple holds significance in light of the recent consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a politically significant event for the BJP. The Prime Minister is anticipated to travel by road from Guruvayur to Triprayar and then return to the helipad at the Sree Krishna College ground in Guruvayur. Reports suggest Modi’s arrival at the helipad around 7.15 am, followed by a visit to the Sreevalsam Guest House and darshan at the Sree Krishna temple before attending the marriage ceremony at the mandapam in front of the temple at 8.45 am.