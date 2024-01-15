Prabhas Unveils His Upcoming Project ‘The Raja Saab’

After the success of “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,” Prabhas revealed his next project, “The Raja Saab,” on the festive occasion of Pongal. Described as a “spellbinding romantic horror entertainer,” the film will be directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. Maruthi, known for films like “Prati Roju Pandage” and “Prema Katha Chitram,” expressed excitement about collaborating with Prabhas, stating that “The Raja Saab” is one of his most ambitious projects to date.

“The Raja Saab” is positioned as a pan-India project, and Vishwa Prasad, who has backed films such as “Karthikeya 2” and “Dhamaka,” expressed the thrill of having Prabhas on board for this romantic horror entertainer. He praised Prabhas as a pan-India star with a brilliant range as an actor and expressed confidence that the audience would see him in a massy and vintage look they have long yearned for. The film, aiming to offer a grand horror experience, will have composer Thaman S of “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” fame scoring the music.

The collaboration between Prabhas, Maruthi, and People Media Factory is anticipated to bring forth a unique blend of Prabhas’s electrifying screen presence and Maruthi’s filmmaking brilliance. “The Raja Saab” is set to be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi, catering to a wide audience across India. The announcement has generated excitement among fans, and the team is looking forward to embarking on this cinematic journey.