Renowned Malayalam Film Music Director K J Joy Passes Away

On Monday, the well-known Malayalam music director K J Joy passed away at his residence in Chennai, according to sources in the film industry. At the age of 77, Joy, recognized as the first ‘techno musician’ in Malayalam film music for his pioneering use of instruments like the keyboard in the 1970s, had been bedridden following a stroke. His funeral is scheduled to take place in Chennai on Wednesday. The FEFKA Directors Union and Malayalam playback singer-cum-composer M G Sreekumar expressed their condolences, with Sreekumar sharing a heartfelt message on Facebook, “May his soul rest in peace.”

Born in 1946 in Nellikunnu, Thrissur district of Kerala, Joy made his debut in Malayalam cinema in 1975 and went on to compose music for over two hundred films during his extensive career in the industry. Renowned for his experimental approach, Joy played a pivotal role in transforming the Malayalam film music scene. His compositions, especially in films starring Jayan, garnered attention and appreciation. Joy’s legacy includes timeless youth songs, such as the popular ‘En Swaram Poovittum Ganame,’ cherished by people to this day. His extensive body of work includes films like Ivan Ende Priyaputran, Chandanachola, Aradhana, Snehayamuna, Mukkuvane Snehicha Bhootham, and many others. In addition to his role as a music director, Joy also worked as an assistant in more than 500 films for various music directors.