Simple and delicious recipe for Chilly Prawns

Ingredients:

– 500g fresh prawns, cleaned and deveined

– 2 tablespoons oil

– 1 cup thinly sliced onions

– 1 cup thinly sliced bell peppers (capsicum) – mix of colors

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 2-3 green chilies, finely chopped

– 2 tablespoons soy sauce

– 1 tablespoon chili sauce

– 1 tablespoon tomato ketchup

– 1 teaspoon vinegar

– Salt to taste

– Black pepper powder to taste

– Spring onions for garnish

Instructions:

1. Marination:

– In a bowl, marinate the cleaned prawns with a pinch of salt, black pepper, and a little soy sauce. Let it marinate for about 15-20 minutes.

2. Cooking:

– Heat oil in a pan or wok over medium-high heat.

– Add the marinated prawns and stir-fry until they turn pink and opaque. Remove them from the pan and set aside.

3. Stir-Fry Vegetables:

– In the same pan, add a bit more oil if needed.

– Add sliced onions, ginger-garlic paste, and green chilies. Sauté until the onions become translucent.

– Add sliced bell peppers and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes until they are slightly tender but still crisp.

4. Combine:

– Add the cooked prawns back to the pan and toss everything together.

5. Sauce:

– In a small bowl, mix soy sauce, chili sauce, tomato ketchup, and vinegar. Pour this sauce over the prawns and vegetables. Toss to coat evenly.

6. Seasoning:

– Adjust salt and black pepper according to taste. Stir well to combine.

7. Garnish:

– Garnish with chopped spring onions.

8. Serve:

– Serve the Chilly Prawns hot over a bed of steamed rice or as an appetizer.