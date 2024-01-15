Simple and delicious recipe for Chilly Prawns

Ingredients:
– 500g fresh prawns, cleaned and deveined
– 2 tablespoons oil
– 1 cup thinly sliced onions
– 1 cup thinly sliced bell peppers (capsicum) – mix of colors
– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
– 2-3 green chilies, finely chopped
– 2 tablespoons soy sauce
– 1 tablespoon chili sauce
– 1 tablespoon tomato ketchup
– 1 teaspoon vinegar
– Salt to taste
– Black pepper powder to taste
– Spring onions for garnish
Instructions:
1. Marination:
– In a bowl, marinate the cleaned prawns with a pinch of salt, black pepper, and a little soy sauce. Let it marinate for about 15-20 minutes.
2. Cooking:
– Heat oil in a pan or wok over medium-high heat.
– Add the marinated prawns and stir-fry until they turn pink and opaque. Remove them from the pan and set aside.
3. Stir-Fry Vegetables:
– In the same pan, add a bit more oil if needed.
– Add sliced onions, ginger-garlic paste, and green chilies. Sauté until the onions become translucent.
– Add sliced bell peppers and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes until they are slightly tender but still crisp.
4. Combine:
– Add the cooked prawns back to the pan and toss everything together.
5. Sauce:
– In a small bowl, mix soy sauce, chili sauce, tomato ketchup, and vinegar. Pour this sauce over the prawns and vegetables. Toss to coat evenly.
6. Seasoning:
– Adjust salt and black pepper according to taste. Stir well to combine.
7. Garnish:
– Garnish with chopped spring onions.
8. Serve:
– Serve the Chilly Prawns hot over a bed of steamed rice or as an appetizer.
Post Your Comments