Srinagar night temperature at minus 4.3 degree Celsius

Kashmir continues to experience a severe cold wave, with temperatures remaining several degrees below freezing point on Sunday night, according to officials on Monday. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, almost identical to the previous night. Other regions in the valley also faced extremely low temperatures, with Qazigund at minus 4.2 degrees, Gulmarg at minus 2.8 degrees, Pahalgam at minus 5.6 degrees, Kokernag at minus 2 degrees, and Kupwara at minus 4.1 degrees Celsius. The current weather condition is part of “Chilla-i-Kalan,” a 40-day harsh winter period, characterized by freezing nights and a cold wave sweeping the region.

Despite the cold wave, the winter season in Kashmir has been marked by a dry spell and a significant deficit in rainfall, recording a 79 percent shortfall in December. The absence of snowfall in many plain areas and below-average snowfall in higher reaches has been notable. The meteorological department forecasts mainly dry weather until January 21, extending the dry spell in the region. The ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ period is expected to conclude on January 31, followed by the continuation of cold conditions with a 20-day ‘Chilla-i-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day ‘Chilla-i-Bachha’ (baby cold). The prolonged dry spell and deficit in precipitation raise concerns about potential water shortages and the impact on agriculture and other sectors in the region.