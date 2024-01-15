State government extends winter holidays for students

Chandigarh:The Punjab government extended the winter holidays for students. The state government extended the holidays for students up to Class 5 at all schools till January 21. The decision was taken due to the wake of severe cold conditions prevailing across the state.

Regular classes would be conducted for students of grades 6 to 12 from 10 am to 3 pm.On January 7, the state government had ordered the closure of all the government, government-aided and private schools up to Class 10 till January 14.However, the schools were open for Classes 11 and 12.

Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Dry day declared in these states; Full list

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for cold wave today and tomorrow in new Delhi. Delhi is expected to observe moderate fog conditions until January 20.

The Indian Railways informed that 22 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to prevailing fog conditions.