Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end at new record high

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for the fifth consecutive session on January 15. BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty settled at fresh record high today.

BSE Sensex was up 759.49 points or 1.05 percent at 73,327.94. NSE Nifty ended at 22,097.50, up 203.00 points or 0.93 percent.

About 1787 shares advanced, 1609 shares declined, and 78 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Wipro, ONGC, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Bharti Airtel. Top losers included HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco Industries and Eicher Motors.

Among sectors, except metal all other sectoral indices higher with the Information Technology, PSU Bank, Oil & Gas up 1 percent each. Broader indices touched their fresh highs during the session before closing with marginal gains.

Meanwhile, the The combined market valuation of 5 of the top-10 companies surged by Rs 1,99,111.06 crore in last week. Last week, the BSE Sensex climbed 542.3 points or 0.75 per cent. Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged over 1 per cent to hit their fresh all-time highs on Friday.

Top gainers from the top-10 pack were Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys and Bharti Airtel. Top losers include HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most-valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India and LIC.