Succession set to dominate this year’s award night at the Emmys

Delayed by four months due to Hollywood strikes, the Emmy Awards will finally celebrate television’s best on Monday, with HBO’s Succession expected to dominate the night’s top prizes.

The small screen’s equivalent of the Oscars, typically held in September, opted for an unusual January slot, anticipating the end of the entertainment industry walkouts and the return of stars to the red carpet.

Votes were cast in the summer, and some nominated shows premiered up to 18 months ago, but there is little doubt that HBO’s Succession will lead the evening. The critically acclaimed show, depicting the backstabbing dynastic conflicts of an ultra-wealthy family, has 27 nominations and is the frontrunner for six awards, including Best Drama.

Succession boasts three of the six nominees for Best Actor in a Drama—Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, and Brian Cox—while Sarah Snook is expected to win Best Actress. Matthew Macfadyen, playing the husband on the show, is likely to secure the Best Supporting Actor award.

The two dramas that may feel most challenged against Succession are The Last of Us and The White Lotus. The Last of Us, considered one of the best video game adaptations on the small screen, may leave empty-handed unless its stars Pedro Pascal or Bella Ramsey pull off a surprise. The White Lotus, a satire on wealth and hypocrisy, is a frontrunner for Best Actress, with Jennifer Coolidge.

The Emmys’ delay to January is unlikely to help a gala that has faced declining TV audiences for years. Last year’s telecast drew only 5.9 million viewers, lower than the 2020 “pandEmmys.” This year’s postponement puts the Emmys in the middle of Hollywood’s film awards season, lacking considerable publicity.

Host Anthony Anderson may need to overcome audience confusion about honoring seasons that aired months before. The Bear, a hot favorite for comedy prizes, premiered in June 2022, offering voters a belated chance to recognize its intense debut season. If they lose out, stars from Ted Lasso will have their last chance for its underwhelming final season.