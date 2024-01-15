Telugu actor Nagarjuna decides to cancel his planned trip to the Maldives following controversy

Renowned Telugu actor Nagarjuna has chosen to cancel his planned trip to the Maldives following controversial remarks made against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by some officials in the island nation.

Initially anticipating a holiday in the Maldives on January 17 after completing his commitments on Bigg Boss and Naa Saami Ranga, Nagarjuna changed his plans after taking note of the comments made against PM Modi. He clarified that his decision was not driven by fear but rather a concern for the “unhealthy” nature of the remarks.

During an episode on YouTube by the Telugu Film Producers Council, where he was talking to lyricist Chandrabose and lyricist MM Keeravaani, Nagarjuna said, “I was working for 75 days for Bigg Boss and Naa Saami Ranga without a break. Now, I have cancelled my tickets, and I am looking forward to going to Lakshadweep next week. Did not cancel it because of fear or anything. I cancelled the tickets because it is not healthy.”

Expressing his displeasure with the comments made against PM Modi, Nagarjuna emphasized, “Whatever they have said or the statements they have made were not healthy at all, and it’s not right, and he is our Prime Minister. He is leading 1.5 billion people. He is the leader of 1.5 billion people and however they treated him is not right… They are facing the repercussions. For every action, there is a reaction.”