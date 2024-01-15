These countries grants visa-free entry or visa on arrival to Indians: Full list

New Delhi: Indian passport is placed at 80th spot in the Henley & Partners Passport Index. The Indian passport has dropped from 76th position to 80th this year. Indian nationals can get visa-free access to 62 countries. India shares its rank with Uzbekistan.

The World Passport Index is compiled by London-based advisory firm Henley & Partners based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Residents of France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore and Spain now have visa-free access to 194 of 227 destinations. South Korea, Sweden, and Finland are in second place, with access to 193 locations. Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and the Netherlands shared third place, allowing travel to 192 places.

Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, and the United Kingdom collectively hold the fourth position, while Greece, Malta, and Switzerland secure the fifth spot. Australia and New Zealand are in the sixth position with Czechia and Poland. The United States and Canada, alongside Hungary, are tied in seventh place, boasting visa-free access to 188 destinations.

Also Read: Lulu ‘Mall Millionaire’ raffle draw: Expat wins Dh1 million

List of countries Indian nationals can visit visa-free or get visa-on-arrival in 2024:

Africa: Angola, Burundi, Cape Verde islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Zimbabwe

Asia: Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Laos, Macao (SAR China), Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste

Americas: Bolivia, El Salvador

Caribbean: Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago

Oceania: Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Niue, Palau Islands, Samoa, Tuvalu, Vanuatu

Middle East: Jordan, Oman, Qatar