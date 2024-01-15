Uttarakhand could pioneer UCC implementation: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Sunday that Uttarakhand is poised to become the pioneer in implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India. The adoption of a UCC in Uttarakhand was a significant electoral promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the lead-up to the state assembly elections of 2022. Speaking at the “Uttarayani Kauthik” event organized by individuals with roots in Uttarakhand, Singh expressed his belief that Uttarakhand would be the first state to implement the uniform civil code, without providing further details. Following his re-election for a second consecutive term, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami approved the formation of a committee led by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai to formulate the UCC during his inaugural cabinet meeting.

Addressing the gathering in Lucknow, the Defence Minister highlighted Uttarakhand’s evolution not only as the land of deities and courageous individuals but also as a region gaining recognition for its developmental strides over the past five years. Rajnath Singh also discussed the harmonious relationship between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, emphasizing that unlike other states facing complications after division, the separation between these two states did not result in lingering issues. Singh praised the sustained amicable ties between the residents of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, suggesting that despite any pending matters, the relationship between the two states continued to strengthen without discord.