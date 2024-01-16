108-foot long Incense Stick Ignited in Ayodhya

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the head of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, illuminated a colossal 108-foot-long incense stick sourced from Gujarat in Ayodhya. The lighting ceremony took place amidst a large gathering resonating with the chants of “Jai Shri Ram.” The massive incense stick, weighing 3,610 kg with a width of approximately three-and-a-half feet, is expected to diffuse fragrance across a distance of 50 km. Prepared with ingredients like cow dung, ghee, essence, flower extracts, and herbs, the incense stick is designed to burn for about a month and a half.

The ceremonial lighting coincides with the upcoming consecration event of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22. This symbolic act carries cultural and religious significance, contributing to the preparations leading to the historic occasion in Ayodhya, where the Ram temple is set to be formally consecrated.