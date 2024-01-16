15 Youths Recognized at National Youth Festival in Nashik

Union Minister Nisith Pramanik praised the significant contributions of youth in advancing the country during his speech at the 27th National Youth Festival (NYF) in Nashik, North Maharashtra. On the festival’s fourth day, 15 young individuals from various regions were recognized with the National Youth Award 2020-2021, a prestigious honor acknowledging outstanding contributions in national or social service. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the festival on January 12, and the awards were presented by Pramanik, who expressed gratitude to the youth for their selfless service to the nation and society.

The National Youth Award, conferred on individuals aged 15-29, aims to recognize exceptional contributions and encourage a sense of responsibility among youth toward society. It emphasizes personal growth and societal impact. In addition to the 15 individual awardees, two organizations, Shakti Vikas Bahuuddeshiya Sanstha in Nashik and Unified Rural Development Organisation in Thoubal, Manipur, were also honored. Each awardee receives a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, along with a memento and certificate, reinforcing the importance of acknowledging and fostering the positive contributions of young individuals and organizations in various fields of service.