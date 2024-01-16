2024 Mahindra XUV700 launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in the country, Mahindra & Mahindra launched its latest Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) 2024 Mahindra XUV700. The new updated SUV is offered at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2024 XUV700 will be available for bookings from January 15 with demo vehicles reaching dealerships from January 25.

The XUV700 is one of the largest-selling SUVs in India. In 2023, Mahindra sold 74,434 units of the XUV700. Since its launch in August 2021, over 140,000 units of XUV700 was sold in the country.

The Mahindra XUV700 gets a new Napoli Black colour option. It has black roof rails, a black grille with chrome accents, and black alloys. An optional dual-tone colour with a Napoli Black roof is available.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee drops against dollar in early trade

The 2024 XUV700 will now offer captain seats in the AX7 and AX7L variants, accompanied by front-ventilated seats in the AX7L. The AX7Lwill have integrated outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) with a memory function.

The 2024 Mahindra XUV700’s Adrenox suite now boasts 13 additional features, bringing the total to 83 connected car features. This includes firmware over-the-air (FOTA) capabilities, a prognosis feature that provides timely updates on upcoming service needs, and ‘Ask Mahindra’ that serves as a concierge service. Additionally, the M lens feature allows drivers to scan buttons and tell-tale lights on the SUV.

Below are the new starting ex-showroom prices for the 2024 Mahindra XUV700:

MX – Rs 13.99 lakh

AX3 – Rs 16.39 lakh

AX5 – Rs 17.69 lakh

AX7 – Rs 21.29 lakh

AX7L – Rs 23.99 lakh

The 2024 Mahindra XUV700 has a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, with the latter offered in two states of tune. The petrol engine makes 200bhp while the diesel engine develops 155bhp or 185bhp, depending upon the variant. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. An optional AWD is also available.