Asia Olympic Qualifiers: India’s Lakshay Sheoran wins bronze

New Delhi: In shooting, Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran won bronze in men’s trap in the Asia Olympic Qualifiers for shotgun. But the Indian player missed one of the two available Paris 2024 Olympics quota places by a whisker.

15-year-old Mohammad Beyranvand from Iran won the gold medal and the first quota place. Guo Yuhaoa of China won the silver and also collected the second quota place.

In women’s trap, Shreyasi Singh qualified for the final with a total of 115 but finished fifth in the final with 19 hits out of 25. Chinese Taipei’s Liu Wan-Yu and Zhang Xinqiu won the quota places after claiming gold and silver.

Other Indian trap shooters on the day could not go beyond qualification. Zoravar Sandhu was 23rd with a score of 113 while in women’s trap, Manisha Keer was ninth with 108 and Bhavya Tripathi 14th with a score of 105 respectively.

India will have the opportunity to shoot for quota places in skeet. In shotgun events, India have won only two of the eight quotas. Indian trap shooters Bhowneesh Mendiratta and Rajeshwari Kumari have secured berths for Paris Olympics.