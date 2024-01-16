CID freezes over 8,600 bank accounts associated with cybercriminals

A total of 8,674 bank accounts suspected to be linked to cybercriminals have been frozen in Jharkhand due to suspicions of involvement in phishing activities, according to a CID official. The highest number of frozen accounts, 2,002, were reported in Deoghar district, followed by 1,183 in Dhanbad and 959 in Ranchi. The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre provided the account details, and the CID is now sharing the data with district superintendents of police and banks for further verification. The CID Director General, Anurag Gupta, mentioned that if the accounts are found to be fake or associated with cybercriminals, appropriate action will be taken against the account holders.

The CID in Jharkhand has been conducting an extensive operation against cybercriminals, resulting in the arrest of 495 individuals for their alleged involvement in cybercrimes. Additionally, 107 FIRs have been filed against suspects for cyber fraud in the past three months. The CID has seized 1,164 mobile phones and 1,725 SIM cards during operations against cybercrimes. Regular raids are being conducted in various districts, including Deoghar, Giridih, Bokaro, Jamtara, and Ranchi. On Monday, 16 cybercriminals were arrested in Bokaro district, and the police recovered mobile phones, SIM cards, post barcodes, rubber stamps, and counterfeit currencies from them.