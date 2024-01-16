Cold Weather Grips Parts of Rajasthan

Parts of Rajasthan experienced cold-wave conditions as dense fog enveloped the region on Tuesday morning, as reported by a spokesperson from the meteorological department. According to the Jaipur weather center, the minimum temperatures in the last 24 hours were particularly low, with Fatehpur and Karauli recording 2.9 degrees Celsius, Sangriya at 3 degrees Celsius, and Sriganganagar at 4.3 degrees Celsius. Other areas, such as Alwar, Sikar, Pilani, and Churu, also reported minimum temperatures ranging from 4.5 to 5.4 degrees Celsius.

The weather remained dry throughout Rajasthan, with some places experiencing dense fog. Cold-wave conditions were observed in many locations, and Sriganganagar reported an extreme cold-day scenario. The meteorological department’s official statement highlighted the prevailing cold conditions and fog, indicating the impact of winter weather in the region.