Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower marginally in Kerala today. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 46,440, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 5805, down by Rs 10. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 120 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 62,474 per 10 gram, down Rs 85 or 0.21%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 72,478 per kg, lower by Rs 149 or 0.21%.

MCX Gold has narrowed its losses from 2.24% or Rs 1,415 to 1.33% or Rs 841 per 10 gram in 2024. Silver futures have also trimmed this year’s losses to 2.62% or Rs 1,950 from 4.13% or Rs 3,076 per kg in the last three sessions. After ending 2023 with gains of 15.22% or by Rs 8,372 per 10 gram, MCX gold futures have started this year on a weak note.

Price of gold in major physical markets like Delhi, Ahmedabad, and other cities is Rs 63,500 per 10 gram while those of 1 kg of silver is Rs 74,500.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.2% at $2,050.35 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,054.10. Price of spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.15 per ounce, platinum declined 0.4% to $911.59, and palladium slipped 0.3% to $968.96.