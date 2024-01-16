Delicious Homemade Cream of Chicken Soup

Simple recipe for homemade Cream of Chicken Soup:

Ingredients:

– 1/4 cup unsalted butter

– 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

– 1 cup cooked chicken, shredded or diced

– 1/2 cup carrots, finely chopped

– 1/2 cup celery, finely chopped

– 1/4 cup onion, finely chopped

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 4 cups chicken broth

– 1 cup whole milk

– Salt and pepper to taste

– 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme (optional)

– Fresh parsley for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a large pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the chopped onions, celery, and carrots. Sauté until the vegetables are softened, about 5 minutes.

2. Add minced garlic and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes until fragrant.

3. Sprinkle flour over the vegetables and stir continuously to make a roux. Cook for 2-3 minutes to remove the raw taste of the flour.

4. Slowly pour in the chicken broth while stirring constantly to avoid lumps. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil.

5. Add the cooked chicken to the pot. Season with salt, pepper, and dried thyme if using. Reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for about 15-20 minutes.

6. Pour in the milk and continue simmering for an additional 10-15 minutes, or until the soup has thickened.

7. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed. Remove from heat.

8. Ladle the creamy soup into bowls, garnish with fresh parsley if desired, and serve hot.