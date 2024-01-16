Emirates cancels, delays flights to and from this country: Details

Dubai: The flagship air carrier of Dubai, has announced flight delays and cancellations to and from Mauritius. The flight services to and from Mauritius is disrupted due to tropical cyclone Belal.

Flight EK 703 from Dubai to Mauritius has been delayed by 27 hours and it will now depart on January 16 at 1.30 pm UAE time and arrive in Mauritius at 8 pm local time.

Flight EK 704 from Mauritius to Dubai is also delayed by 21 hours. It is now scheduled to depart from Mauritius on January 16 at 8 pm local time and arrive in Dubai on January 17 at 2.35 am UAE time.

Emirates also cancelled the EK 701 flight from Dubai to Mauritius on January 16 and the EK 702 flight from Mauritius to Dubai on January 16.

Passengers with onward connections to cancelled Mauritius flight EK701 on January 16 will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.

‘Affected customers who have booked with travel agents should contact them for alternative travel arrangements. Customers who have booked directly with Emirates may contact their local office for rebooking options,’ Emirates said.

Earlier, Air Mauritius also announced the closure of Roland Garros Airport in Saint-Denis de La Réunion due to the cyclone and the cancellation of all its flights to and from Reunion until further notice.

Tropical cyclone Belal hit the French island of Reunion on Monday afternoon UAE time and it’s expected to affect nearby Mauritius. Mauritius was also on high alert. It is expected to impact the southern part of the island either late on Monday or early Tuesday.