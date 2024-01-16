Famous horror novelist RL Stine reveals that his 1992 book Fear Street is to get a film adaptation

Prepare for some spooky excitement as renowned horror novelist RL Stine announces that his 1992 book “Fear Street” is set to receive a film adaptation titled “The Prom Queen,” which will be released on Netflix.

RL Stine himself shared the thrilling news on X, stating, “Movie News: I can finally announce that a new ‘Fear Street’ movie is about to go into production for Netflix. It’s based on my Fear Street book, The Prom Queen. Good news!”

This upcoming adaptation, “The Prom Queen,” marks the fourth film based on Stine’s “Fear Street” book series. The previous trilogy, consisting of “Fear Street Part One: 1994,” “Fear Street Part Two: 1978,” and “Fear Street Part Three: 1666,” was directed by Leigh Janiak and premiered on Netflix in July 2021. The trilogy follows a group of teenagers in Shadyside, Ohio, as they uncover the haunting events that have plagued their town. However, “The Prom Queen” will introduce a new set of characters.

Fans of RL Stine and the “Fear Street” series can anticipate another thrilling cinematic experience as the beloved horror stories continue to come to life on Netflix. The announcement has generated excitement among followers of the franchise, promising more chilling tales and suspenseful narratives in the world of “Fear Street.”