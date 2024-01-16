Grammys 2024 to have stars like Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo as its first set of acts

The highly anticipated 66th annual Grammy Awards, set to take place on February 4, 2024, has unveiled its initial lineup of performers, featuring some of the music industry’s brightest stars. Among the first set of acts announced are previous Grammy winners Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo, all of whom have consistently demonstrated their exceptional talent and musical prowess.

Billie Eilish, recently honored with the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song for her track “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie soundtrack, leads the Grammy nominations with a total of six nods. Her critically acclaimed song has earned her nominations in categories such as Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Best Music Video. Additionally, Eilish is in contention for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Never Felt So Alone,” a collaboration with Labrinth featured in HBO’s Euphoria.

Dua Lipa, another Grammy-winning artist, has received nominations for her contribution to the Barbie soundtrack with the single “Dance The Night.” The track is recognized in the Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media categories.

Olivia Rodrigo, a rising star in the music industry, has garnered six Grammy nominations this year. Her debut album, “Guts,” is acknowledged in major categories such as Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Additionally, Rodrigo’s hit single “Vampire” is nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. She also received a nod in the Best Rock Song category for “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl.”

The 66th Grammy Awards will unfold at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will be broadcasted on the CBS Television Network. Viewers can also catch the event via live streaming and on-demand on Paramount+. The star-studded lineup and the impressive array of nominations promise an unforgettable night celebrating the best in the music industry.