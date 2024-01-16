IAS officer shares image of a new species of butterfly discovered in the Western Ghats

An Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, Supriya Sahu, has shared news about the discovery of a new species of butterfly in the Western Ghats. In a post on X on Saturday (Jan 13), Sahu announced that researchers in Tamil Nadu’s Sriviliputhur Tiger Reserve in Megamalai had identified a new butterfly species named “Cigaritis meghamalaiensis,” which is characterized by its blue color.

The discovery was led by Dr. Kalesh Sadasivam, Thiru Ramasamy Kamaya, and Dr. C.P. Rajkumar from Vanam, an NGO based in Theni. Sahu mentioned that it has been 33 years since a new butterfly species was last discovered in the Western Ghats. The finding of this new species contributes to the biodiversity of the region.

Sahu highlighted that the total number of butterfly species in the Western Ghats will now increase to 337, with 40 of them being Western Ghats endemics. The Western Ghats, known for its rich biodiversity, continues to reveal new species, showcasing the importance of conservation efforts in the region.

Sahu’s post on X has gained significant engagement, with more than 900 likes and 128 reposts. Numerous users on X also took the opportunity to comment on her post, expressing enthusiasm and interest in the discovery of the new butterfly species in the Western Ghats. This finding underscores the ongoing importance of research and conservation initiatives in preserving and understanding the unique ecosystems in India.