India Records Three New COVID Deaths

India has reported 180 new cases of Covid, with the total number of active cases decreasing to 2,804, according to the health ministry’s update on Tuesday. Maharashtra recorded three deaths in a 24-hour period, as per the ministry’s data updated at 8 am. Following a decrease in daily cases to double digits until December 5, 2023, a new variant and cold weather conditions led to a resurgence, with 841 new cases reported on December 31, 2023, accounting for 0.2% of the peak cases reported in May 2021.

The majority of active cases (around 92%) are under home isolation. The available data suggests that the JN.1 variant is not causing an exponential rise in new cases or an increase in hospitalization and mortality, according to official sources. India experienced three waves of COVID-19, with the Delta wave in April-June 2021 being the most severe. The peak incidence during this wave saw 4,14,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths reported on May 7, 2021. Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, over 4.5 crore people in the country have been infected, resulting in more than 5.3 lakh deaths.

The number of recoveries exceeds 4.4 crore, contributing to a national recovery rate of 98.81%, as per the ministry’s website. The country has administered 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines, according to the same source.