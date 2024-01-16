Indian Railways cancels 10 trains from January 16 to 22: Details

Ayodhya: The Indian Railways has cancelled 10 trains and diverted several other due to the doubling of tracks and electrification work in Ayodhya. These works are carried out ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. 10 trains including the Vande Bharat Express have been cancelled whereas 35 trains including the Doon Express will run on alternate routes from January 16 to 22.

The Vande Bharat Express running from Ayodhya Cantt to Anand Vihar was earlier cancelled till January 15 for the ongoing works adding that the cancellation has been further extended till January 22.

Meanwhile, the name of the Ayodhya Railway Station has been changed to Ayodhya Dham Junction ahead of the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple on January 22 in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony or the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony.